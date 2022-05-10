Steven Gerrard: Referee Jon Moss’ performance needs to be looked at

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Moss’ inconsistent calls infuriated both the Villa manager and the home crowd with Gerrard breaking into a broad grin when told post-match the 51-year-old will be retiring at the end of the season.

Asked about the referee’s performance, he replied: "No comment. I just hope it is looked at. That is all I will say.

“I don’t want to be sour. We have lost the game and Liverpool have scored two goals against us, we need to look at that. I don’t want to try and cover over any cracks. But you asked me a question and I said I hope the referee’s performance is looked at.”

Douglas Luiz gave Villa the dream start when he fired them ahead inside three minutes but goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane kept Liverpool’s title challenge alive.

Gerrard, who also reiterated Villa’s desire to seal a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho, expressed pride in his team’s performance but rued their failure to take several chances which came their way.

Danny Ings missed a glorious opportunity when he headed over before twice being denied by Alisson after Mane had headed the Reds ahead midway through the second half.

"We have got to take those big moments we created and we're slightly frustrated we didn't score more than once," said Gerrard.

"We were ambitious, brave, courageous and went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world. It was a massive challenge and a big ask but I'm extremely proud of what they brought.

“We knew we would have to suffer at times against this team. The team has created some big opportunities.