West Brom keeper David Button signs new two year deal

David Button of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The well travelled stopper, who arrived at the club in 2020, has made a handful of appearances this season in the absence of Sam Johnstone.

And he took over the number one spot in the final few games of the season with Johnstone's contract set to run out ahead of his exit.

Button, 33, who previously turned out 134 times for Brentford, is one of three goalkeepers at the club alongside Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths, with boss Steve Bruce previously saying the trio will battle it out for the number one spot.

On signing his new deal, Button said: “It’s a privilege to play for such a big club with great fans and great staff members behind the scenes.

“I’m really looking forward to the next two years here.

“Despite not playing as much as I would have liked, I’ve really enjoyed my last two years here.