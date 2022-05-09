Notification Settings

Steve Bruce: My toughest year as boss

By Joseph MasiFootballPublished:

Steve Bruce says the last 12 months have been his toughest in management – but the boss says he is relishing the challenge of building an Albion side to compete for promotion.

Steve Bruce Head Coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce began the 2021/22 campaign in charge of Newcastle but was sacked by his boyhood club in October.

He then joined Albion in February but struggled to halt a slide that had begun under former boss Valerien Ismael.

Now, though, the former Villa and Blues boss is looking forward to the future.

“This has easily been the most difficult (season), easily the most difficult in 20 years,” Bruce said when asked to reflect on the campaign.

“When you lose your job, it is always disappointing.

“However, I’ve really enjoyed this one, I’m glad I took it.

“And I’ll do my utmost to try and get it back to where it wants to be.

“I enjoy the challenge of what is upon us this summer, to try and put a team together that can mount a challenge.

“When I left Newcastle I did think about retirement, I honestly did. I had a couple of opportunities before this one and said no to them, big opportunities too and I said no to them.

“But once I got the call from Ron (Albion CEO Ron Gourlay), who I’ve known a good few years, I fancied the challenge.

“My regret is that wasn’t able to turn things around quick enough. I couldn’t arrest the slide.

“Did I try and do too much too quickly? Possibly, the decisions we made in the first month will bug me.

“But I’ve nearly had five promotions, I’m determined to make it a fifth if I can, let’s try.

“We’ve got a big summer ahead so let’s hope we can get the right players in.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

