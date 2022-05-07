West Brom boss Steve Bruce looks back on start with regret

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley at The Hawthorns on May 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies secured a 4-0 win over all-ready relegated Barnsley on the final day of the campaign with Karlan Grant netting a brace and Adam Reach and Matt Clarke also on target at The Hawthorns.

But while Albion ended the season with two wins and a draw, Bruce knows a mid-table finish wasn't good enough for a side with parachute payments and one of the largest wage budgets in the division.

Albion were in the play-offs when the former Newcastle boss replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael in February.

But he failed to win any of his first five games in charge - with that run effectively ending their promotion hopes.

"This season has not been good enough," said Bruce who has been tasked with overhauling Albion's squad for a promotion push next year.

"Looking back on the three months, it was the first month where I didn't make the impact I would have liked.

"We didn't get anywhere near the results that we needed to give us a chance.

"I couldn't address the slide quick enough and that is the overriding feeling I have at this moment in time.

"We finished okay. We've given a glimpse of how we want to try and approach it next year.

"But it was a little bit too late.

"We have got good players in the club and my challenge is to put a squad together that is capable of getting us to where we want to get to.