Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa's Danny Ings is his own worst critic

Aston Villa's Danny Ings

Ings has scored just six goals since joining in a £25million deal from Southampton last summer and recently described his first campaign in claret and blue as ‘a little underwhelming’.

But Gerrard has been satisfied with the striker’s contribution since taking charge in November and views him as a big part of his future plans.

The boss acknowledged Ings had suffered something of a stop-start year due to niggling injuries and the arrival of his first child.

But he added: “In terms of Danny Ings and what we think of him and how important he is to us, I don’t have to answer that question. I think it goes without saying.

“We love the kid, we love the player. He is very much part of our thoughts. When he is firing without these niggles and his focus is on the game he is a big threat for Aston Villa. I think he has proved that.

“From now until the end of the season we want his quality and goals to put us in a better place in this league.”

Ings was set for a recall to the starting XI for today’s match at Burnley, after netting in last weekend’s win over Norwich. Despite a relatively low goal return compared to previous seasons, the 29-year-old has set-up more goals than any other Villa player.

Gerrard added: “I think he is his own worst critic. I certainly wouldn’t read too much into that. He certainly hasn’t been underwhelming for me.