Telford Sunday League champions are targeting yet more silverware

They are through to the semi-finals of the Graham Arrowsmith Invitation Cup.

But the Premier Division outfit were made to work hard for their place in the last four by Division One side Sandbrook Vaults before progressing on the back of a 5-3 victory..

The other First Division side, Donnington Sports, travelled to Park Rangers and eased into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 success.

The league action saw Ketley Dynamos clinch the runners-up spot in Division One.

They travelled to Royal British Legion and returned hom with all three points thanks to a resounding 8-1 victory.

In Division Two, Telford Polonia drew level on points with leaders Madeley CC following a 3-1 away win at AFC Wrekin.

The destiny of the title now rests on Polonia’s last game against Impact United next week, from which they will need a point to take the championship.