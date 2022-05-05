Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Sunday League champions are targeting yet more silverware

By Nick ElwellFootballPublished: Comments

Telford Sunday League champions Telford Scaffolding Services have their sights set on more silverware.

They are through to the semi-finals of the Graham Arrowsmith Invitation Cup.

But the Premier Division outfit were made to work hard for their place in the last four by Division One side Sandbrook Vaults before progressing on the back of a 5-3 victory..

The other First Division side, Donnington Sports, travelled to Park Rangers and eased into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 success.

The league action saw Ketley Dynamos clinch the runners-up spot in Division One.

They travelled to Royal British Legion and returned hom with all three points thanks to a resounding 8-1 victory.

In Division Two, Telford Polonia drew level on points with leaders Madeley CC following a 3-1 away win at AFC Wrekin.

The destiny of the title now rests on Polonia’s last game against Impact United next week, from which they will need a point to take the championship.

Apley United finished their season at Turf where a 5-1 win secured them third place.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News