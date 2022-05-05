Gobowen Celtic hit six in Salop Leisure League

The Celtic boys hit form on the road as they ran out 6-2 winners at Premier Division rivals Prees United.

Zakh Ward led the victory charge with two goals, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Ed Rogers, Louis Morris, Luke Dwyer and Ben Carter.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Wem Town shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

Juan Finlow fired Shrewsbury into a fourth-minute lead only for visiting Wem to level before the break thanks to a strike from Jacob Edwards.

Edward added his second of the day, via the penalty spot, in the second period but Shrewsbury were not to be denied and they struck in the dying seconds through Alex Morris to earn a point.

The other top flight clash saw Church Stretton Town beat Morda United 3-1.

Harry Morris, James Hill and Dean Richards scored for Town with Jamie Hands replying.

There was just one game in Division One and that resulted in a 3-1 triumph for Albrighton at home to Saha Rovers.