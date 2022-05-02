Aston Villa 2 Norwich 0 - Report

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates

Forced into one serious save during the 90 minutes when he flung himself to his right to keep out Milot Rashica’s powerful drive.

Save 7

Matty Cash

Sent an early header straight at Tim Krul. Not as much a factor in the attacking third as he would like but defensively sound.

Solid 6

Calum Chambers

A slightly surprise inclusion in place of Ezri Konsa. Justified the manager’s decision with a solid performance at the back.

Steady 6

Tyrone Mings

A second straight clean sheet for Villa and a second straight week when the skipper was in good form. Assured in his work.

Commanding 7

Lucas Digne

Another surprise in the Villa line-up, just three weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone. Caused issues with his delivery into the box.

Return 7

John McGinn

In a disappointing season for the Scot, this was among his best performances. Drove Villa forward at times and tough in the tackle.

Talisman 7

Tim Iroegbunam

A solid full debut from the teenager. Won over the crowd with an early challenge on Williams. Tired in the second half.

Mature 6

Jacob Ramsey

Looked on the verge of doing something special several times but the moment never quite materialised. Denied by Krul late on.

Nearly 6

Leon Bailey

Denied his second Villa goal in spectacular fashion by Krul. Looked to be struggling long before being taken off.

Injury 5

Ollie Watkins

Enjoyed his best game for a while. Got some fortune with a finish which deflected off Sam Byram over Krul but deserved it.

Goal 7

Philippe Coutinho

Showed his quality in flashes but this was another afternoon when the January loan signing failed to really deliver. Substituted for Buendia.

Subdued 5

substitutes