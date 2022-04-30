Steven Gerrard thrilled to keep Jacob Ramsey

Gerrard said: “He’s been an absolute joy to coach and be around. There is nothing better than seeing someone who wants to commit to what you are doing. It is big news for the club.

“We still think there is room for him to get better. We still think there are levels he can get to. He needs to remain consistent and keep learning and growing. He is one of our own. Someone we have given a pathway to who has grabbed it with both hands and shown he deserves to be a starter in this team.”