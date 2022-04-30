Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard thrilled to keep Jacob Ramsey

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa boss Steven Gerrard reckons there is plenty more to come from Jacob Ramsey after expressing his delight at the midfielder’s new deal.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey this week signed a contract through to 2027 and Gerrard believes Villa have secured ‘a big talent for years to come’.

The deal was reward for a campaign in which the 20-year-old academy product has established himself as a mainstay of the starting XI.

Gerrard said: “He’s been an absolute joy to coach and be around. There is nothing better than seeing someone who wants to commit to what you are doing. It is big news for the club.

“We still think there is room for him to get better. We still think there are levels he can get to. He needs to remain consistent and keep learning and growing. He is one of our own. Someone we have given a pathway to who has grabbed it with both hands and shown he deserves to be a starter in this team.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News