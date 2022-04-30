Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will take 'huge strides' in coming months

Steven Gerrard. Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa host Norwich on Saturday aiming for a win to kickstart a strong finish to the season, with Gerrard believing the club’s first top-10 finish in more than a decade remains a realistic aim.

But the bigger goals are beyond that with the boss claiming a strong window, coupled with a full pre-season, will allow him to firmly stamp his mark on a squad he inherited nearly six months ago.

“A summer window is always the most important window out of the two,” said Gerrard.

“Nothing has changed in terms of us wanting to finish the season as strongly as we can, to put us in a good place and give us a good base to have a strong pre-season. But recruitment is important in the summer because I can see this team and this squad taking steps forward.

“We’re happy where it’s at but the exciting part is what’s to come.

“There’s obviously a summer window and a full pre-season and people that are already in the building being used to us, even more. I think you’ll see huge strides in the coming months.”

Gerrard yesterday again hinted at a busy window ahead with the onus on recruiting players who can strengthen the starting XI. Adding a defensive-minded midfielder who can help protect the back four is thought to be top of the boss’ wishlist.

Departures are inevitable, with Gerrard also keen to keep a pathway clear to the club’s exciting crop of young players, with 18-year-old midfielder Tim Iroegbunam the latest to have made the breakthrough.

“That’s a promise I’ve made to all the academy staff and players. If they’re good enough and they earn it, there will be a pathway here,” he said. “There will be opportunities and then the ball is their court to go and grab that opportunity and play well.”

He continued: “There is a thinking behind a lot of opportunities but I am looking for a more settled team moving forward.

“We will be recruiting for the XI but it’s important to play the big picture because there is no doubt there will be some people moving on and there will be incomings as well, and it’s important that both are seen.