Ashley Young giving no thought to hanging up his boots

The versatile wideman, who turns 37 in July, has made 22 Premier League appearances this season and boss Steven Gerrard is keen for him to stick around for at least another season.

Young, who first played for Villa between 2007 and 2011 before going on to win league titles with Manchester United and Inter Milan, signed a one-year deal upon his return last summer.

His appearance in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Leicester was his 200th for the club in all competitions.

He said: “I had a conversation with my agent the other day about what I have achieved. I have sat there and said 200 appearances on, maybe we could make it another 200?

“I am not sure that is possible but it is just the way I am. I know I have done well in my career but there is so much more to give. I’m not slowing down anytime soon. I am not thinking about hanging my boots up anytime soon.”

“I want to be on the pitch every single game. I still have that hunger, that desire. I am not just here to pick up my money and think I am coming to the end of my career.

“I am 36 not and about to turn 37 but I’m as hungry as any 18-year-old first starting out.”

Young has, meanwhile, tipped team-mate Jacob Ramsey to gatecrash England’s World Cup squad.

Ramsey this week signed a new five-year deal at the club and Young said: “He should be on the plane going to the Qatar World Cup, definitely. I knew within two training sessions with him he was going to be a star of the future.