Shifnal Town Ladies victory keeps them in with a shout of second

Shrewsbury Town and Shifnal Town both recorded wins Pictures: Grifftersworld Photography/Julie Williams

Town stayed on the coattails of Walsall Wood, who currently occupy second, with their home victory.

Goals either side of half-time from Jenna Boddison and Holly Bullock saw Shifnal over the line against the Staffordshire visitors.

Shifnal trail Walsall Wood, who have one game left, by one point. Mark Corbett’s side bring their West Midlands One North campaign to a close on May 8 at home to second-bottom Coventry City.

Shifnal have lost just three of their 16 league contests this term and still have League Cup honours on their agenda. They head to Coventry this Sunday for a last four tie to face the winners of Shrewsbury or Walsall Wood.

Unbeaten champions Shrewsbury Town made light work of Coventry on Sunday. They trounced City in another thumping victory on the Community Pitch with a 9-2 success.

Top scorer Maddie Jones led the way with a hat-trick, including her 30th goal of the season, while Libby Veitch fired a brace.

The rest of Shrewsbury’s goals came from Vikki Owen, Zoe Child and Lily and Abbie McShane. Town ran riot in a seven-goal second half with the scoreline 2-2 at half-time.