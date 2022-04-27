Steve Bruce plans Andy Carroll talks ahead of West Brom squad rebuild

Andy Carroll (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carroll has impressed for the Baggies ever since arriving on a short-term deal back in January.

Bruce, though, is determined to overhaul Albion's squad this summer following a dreadful campaign that has seen them languish in mid-table.

That isn't going to be straightforward with the majority of the playing staff contracted for the 2022/23 campaign.

And with his deal set to expire, Carroll will be one player that's easy to move on.

The majority of fans, though, would like to see the former Newcastle striker stay at the club.

But with Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Kenneth Zohore all able to play up front, Bruce says he can't afford to have too many centre-forwards in his squad next term.

"We have got to look at that situation," the boss said when asked about Carroll's future.

"I’m aware we have got big Zohore and Dike so it’s about getting the balance right.

"I’ll have a look at it and see what we’ve got.

"But he (Carroll) has not done himself any harm. He has done well since he has been here and it's great to see him fit. I've always said, when fit, Andy Carroll is a threat.

"I think it’s important in the next week or so that we sit down and make those big decisions which are never easy. We’ll see what develops."

Bruce has implemented a rule for next season that players cannot live more than 90 minutes away from the club's Walsall training ground.

Carroll, a father of four, is one of nine Albion players currently who travels for an hour-and-a-half to make it to training each day.

And Bruce accepts it's going to be hard for players with families to relocate.

"That is difficult when you have got kids, I understand that," the boss added.