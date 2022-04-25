Leicester 0 Aston Villa 0 - Player Ratings

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings

Emi Martinez

A 10th clean sheet of the season for the goalkeeper. Saved well from James Maddison’s late free-kick but was otherwise mostly untroubled.

Assured 7

Matty Cash

In the right place to make some big clearances as Leicester looked for a way through following Vardy’s introduction. Limited as an attacking force.

Headers 7

Ezri Konsa

Endured a nervy start where he twice passed the ball out of play but seemed to regain confidence as the match progressed.

Better 6

Tyrone Mings

A determined, solid performance at the back from Villa’s skipper. Would have liked to do a bit more with his chances in the Leicester box.

Dominant 7

Ashley Young

In the right place to beat James Justin to Dewsbury-Hall’s first-half cross. His aggression summed up Villa’s determined team approach.

Focused 7

John McGinn

Another player who was improved compared to recent outings, though he still gave the ball away sloppily at times.

Dogged 6

Douglas Luiz

Not a flashy performance from the Brazilian but an important one in front of Villa’s back four. Did a decent job breaking up several Leicester attacks.

Disciplined 6

Jacob Ramsey

Looked dangerous when he got the ball in attacking areas but it didn’t happen anywhere near enough for Villa’s liking.

Restricted 6

Leon Bailey

Steven Gerrard described the winger’s performance as a step forward and while probably accurate the bar remains low. Missed the best chance of the match.

Chance 5

Ollie Watkins

Looked much livelier than in some recent outings but was let down by a lack of support around him. Comfortably Villa’s most dangerous player.

Threatening 6

Philippe Coutinho

Continues to disappoint away from home. Some nice flicks and tricks here and there but not enough of the substance his team required.

Underwhelming 5

Substitutes