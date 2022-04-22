Boubacar Kamara on Aston Villa wish list

Manchester City's Nathan Ake (left) and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during the Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

Head coach Steven Gerrard, chief executive Christian Purslow and technical director Johan Lange were in France on Wednesday night to watch the 22-year-old in action against Nantes.

Kamara, strongly linked with Wolves last summer, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June and is being courted by several Premier League clubs.

Gerrard is in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder who can provide his team with a better balance.

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is another target while Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, who was the subject of a failed £25million January bid, is also on the radar.