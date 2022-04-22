Boubacar Kamara on Aston Villa wish list

Head coach Steven Gerrard, chief executive Christian Purslow and technical director Johan Lange were in France on Wednesday night to watch the 22-year-old in action against Nantes.
Kamara, strongly linked with Wolves last summer, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June and is being courted by several Premier League clubs.
Gerrard is in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder who can provide his team with a better balance.
Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is another target while Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, who was the subject of a failed £25million January bid, is also on the radar.
Villa travel to Leicester in the Premier League tomorrow.