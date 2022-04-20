Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa waiting on Matt Targett decision

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa face a wait to discover whether Newcastle will trigger their option to buy left-back Matt Targett.

Aston Villa's Matt Targett celebrates
Aston Villa's Matt Targett celebrates

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining the Magpies on loan in January and the north-east club can make the deal permanent for a fee of around £15million.

But while Targett this week expressed his hope it will be triggered, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe yesterday stressed no final decision had been taken by the club.

The eventual will impact on Villa’s summer transfer strategy. Should he return, Targett will be offered the chance to challenge Lucas Digne for a starting spot. Should he depart, Villa will look to recruit cover in his position, while finding competition for right-back Matty Cash is also thought to be on the agenda.

Villa’s top priority for the window is signing a defensive-minded midfielder to help the balance of Steven Gerrard’s team.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News