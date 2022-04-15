Aston Villa to submit Villa Park expansion plans

Villa Park

The club are asking fans for their feedback on proposals to completely rebuild the North Stand with the aim of submitting a formal planning application by the end of this summer.

Chief executive Christian Purslow explained how Villa hope to complete the work, which will also see the Trinity Road hospitality area refurbished and a new commercial building built on the North Stand car park, would be completed within a two-year timeframe.

“We think the overall buildline for the three modules, North Stand, Trinity refurbishment and the commercial building is between 18 to 24 months from commencement.

“With a problem free planning consent, all the externalities falling in place, all in a two-year timeline from the application.”

Villa Park’s current capacity is just over 42,000 and there are more than 22,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list. The need to increase revenue streams and for the ground to be included in the FA’s bid to host Euro 2028 is driving the redevelopment plan.

Purslow explained how the North Stand rebuild was the first phase of a long-term aim to transform Villa Park over the next decade, with the focus likely to switch to the Holte End and Doug Ellis Stand in the future.

Purslow said: “We want to have a really good look at safe-standing when the time is right. Taking a 10 year view we would expect even more capacity above the 50,000 level and all sides of the ground having had meaningful refurbishment.

“These first phase plans are designed to move us from a capacity of 42,000 to just over 50,000.

“Such is construction technology today we do not envision disruption to our playing season. We are able to contemplate those works while continuing to play in the stadium with very limited disruption and certainly no disruption to our season.