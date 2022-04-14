Newport Town upset odds to book cup final spot

A dramatic tie saw them grab an extra-time winner through Charles Carrick to see of title-chasing Hodnet.

William Parker and Callum Wilson were also on target for Newport while Hodnet replied through Nicky Parker and Kieran Jones.

Dawley Town join Newport in the last four after beating Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 2-1.

George Lees was the hero for Dawley, netting both goals.

Gobowen Celtic withstood a fightback from Prees United to book their semi-final spot.

Goals Ed Rogers, Louis Morris, Charlie Morris and David Hartshorn put Celtic 4-0 up at half-time but they had to withstand a strong rally from Prees, who scored three times after the break.

Madeley Sports moved five points clear at the top of Division One after hitting the goal trail at Dawley Town.

Dean Peckham led the way with a hat-trick as Sports struck nine times without reply. Jayme Duncan-Emery, Joshua Clifford, Ryan Edwards, Jon Houlston, Mark Pritchard and Shaun Davies were also on target.

AFC Bridgnorth Development Squad battled to a single-goal success at home to Brown Clee while Albrighton beat Sinclair United Pumas 3-0.