Aston Villa consult fans over season ticket price hike

Aston Villa fans in the stands

A strategic review of ticketing conducted by the club’s commercial department recommended an increase in pricing next season throughout Villa Park.

Supporter representatives attending a meeting last week of the club’s fan consultation group, at which chief executive Christian Purslow was present, received extensive details of the report and given the chance to have their say.

Those views will now be factored into a final decision on the precise level of increase. It is likely the number of pricing zones across the stadium will also be reduced.

Villa have experienced an unprecedented level of demand for tickets since embarking on a successful charge to promotion in spring 2019.

Attendances have topped 41,000 for every match in which Villa Park was open to full capacity since their return to the Premier League, while there are currently more than 20,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list.

Plans to rebuild the North Stand and expand the capacity of the stadium beyond 50,000 are due to be formally submitted in the coming months, with the club eager for Villa Park to be part of the FA’s Euro 2028 bid.