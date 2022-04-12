Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard looking at spine and possibly a striker in the summer

Steven Gerrard wants to strengthen the spine of Villa’s team this summer and has not ruled out targeting another striker.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Midfield is expected to Villa’s primary area of focus when the transfer window opens in June, followed by defence with Gerrard keen to recruit another centre-back.

But strengthening up front will also be considered. Villa signed Danny Ings for £25million last summer but he and last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins have netted just 13 Premier League goals between them and Gerrard wants more options in the No.9 position.

Youngster Cameron Archer will be given his chance to stake a claim during pre-season following an excellent loan spell in the Championship with Preston, during which he has scored seven goals in 15 appearances.

Gerrard said: “I want more forward options in the No.9 position, if you like, so we’ll analyse Cam in pre-season and make the decision from there.

“He’s a big, bright prospect here. Preston have given him a really good opportunity.”

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips are Villa’s top two midfield targets. The former was the subject of a rejected £25million bid during the January window.

