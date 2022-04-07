Notification Settings

Telford Dynamos hit Sunday League goal trail

By Nick Elwell

Ketley Dynamos hit the goal trail in the Telford Sunday League’s Graham Arrowsmith Invitation Trophy.

They eased through to the next round after putting 11 goals without reply past Captain Webb United.

Sandbrook Vaults bagged an odd goal in five win at AFC Red Lion while Telford Scaffolding Services were too strong for hosts Impact United, winning 7-1.

Shifnal Imperials travelled to Telford Polonia and triumphed 2-1. There were walkovers for Park Rangers and Donnington Sports while the match between Madeley CC and Travellers Joy was postponed.

There was just one league match and that saw saw Railway United beat Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 3-2 to move up into third place in the Division One.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

