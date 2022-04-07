Matty Cash: Villa players determined to finish with a flourish

Aston Villa's Matty Cash

Villa host Tottenham on Saturday looking to end a three-match losing streak, which has finally extinguished any chance of making a late charge toward the European places.

But Cash insists there is still plenty to play for. He said: “We want to finish strong. We have eight games left and they are all massive games. Every time you put the shirt on for Villa it is a big game because you always have to prove yourself.

“You can play well during the season but you are always judged on your last game. You have to perform and that is how it is.”

Cash has been among Villa’s most consistent performers this season and signed a new five-year deal at the club earlier this week.

The 24-year-old is happy with his form but believes his best is still to come.

He said: “I have signed a new contract and I feel in a really good place. I feel fit and strong and obviously I am producing on the pitch with the forward play and numbers, which is what you need as a full-back. Nothing changes really for me.”