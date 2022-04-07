Juniors cash in as Salop Leisure League title rivals Hodnet slip up

Shrewsbury Juniors are now back in the driving seat following a weekend that saw them bag crucial three points while title rivals Hodnet tasted defeat.

Hodnet kicked off last Saturday with an 10-point advantage over Juniors, albeit having played three games more.

But that gap is now down to seven points following Juniors 2-0 triumph at Ludlow and Hodnet's 3-1 reverse at Gobowen Celtic.

Aiden Jehu and Ryan Mansell were on target for Juniors as they got back to winning ways following their defeat the previous weekend.

Hodnet slipped to a surprise loss – just their second of the season – away to Gobowen.

Jake Goddard gave the title-chasers the lead but Celtic hit back in style to claim the points thanks to strikes from Charlie Morris, George Morris and Dwyers.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hit form on the road as they returned from Church Stretton Town with three points in the bag.

Joe Cuff struck twice and Simon Clemson and Matthew Stuart once each as Wrockwardine triumphed 4-1. Dean Richards bagged a consolation for the hosts.

Prees United produced one of their best performances of the season to see off Newport Town 4-0 at home.

Shawbury United went down 2-0 to visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Division One leaders Madeley Sports were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Ercall Colts Juniors.

The points saw Sports extend their advantage over second-placed Broseley Sports to two points.