Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Clee Hill claim the derby day spoils

By Nick ElwellFootballPublished: Comments

Ludlow Town Colts were second best in their Shropshire showdown with Clee Hill United.

Having won the reverse fixture earlier in the season 3-2, Colts were hoping to complete a derby day double in front of their own fans.

But they were outplayed by an impressive Clee Hill outfit who struck three times without reply.

Ryan Clarke led the victory charge with two goals while Craig Breakwell netted the other.

Colts will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Holme Lacy on Saturday.

Clee Hill face a tough task at the weekend as they head for champions-elect Hartpury University, who have won 15 games from 15 so far this season.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News