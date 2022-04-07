Clee Hill claim the derby day spoils

Having won the reverse fixture earlier in the season 3-2, Colts were hoping to complete a derby day double in front of their own fans.
But they were outplayed by an impressive Clee Hill outfit who struck three times without reply.
Ryan Clarke led the victory charge with two goals while Craig Breakwell netted the other.
Colts will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Holme Lacy on Saturday.
Clee Hill face a tough task at the weekend as they head for champions-elect Hartpury University, who have won 15 games from 15 so far this season.