Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The match against Burnley was postponed in December after Villa’s squad was struck by a number of positive Covid-19 tests. It has finally now been rescheduled for Thursday, May 19 (8pm), just three days before Gerrard’s men finish the season away at Manchester City.

While Villa themselves have little tangible to play for, other than a top-10 finish, the rescheduled matches mean they could have a say on what happens at the top and bottom of the table.

City and Liverpool are locked together in the title race, while Burnley are battling against relegation and sit four points from safety ahead of tonight’s six-pointer against Everton. Villa will actually play the Clarets – who they are yet to beat since returning to the top flight – twice in the final fortnight, with their trip to Turf Moor pencilled in for Saturday, May 7.

The match against Liverpool is the first of three straight at home with the visit of Crystal Palace now taking place on Sunday, May 15, at 2pm.