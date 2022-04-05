Aston Villa hopeful of Marvelous Nakamba return

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) and Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The midfielder completed an hour for the club’s under-23s last Friday, in what was his first action since undergoing knee surgery in December.

Nakamba will now be assessed over the course of the week in the hope he will be ready to play some part against Spurs, as Villa look to end a three-match losing streak.

Boss Steven Gerrard should have Lucas Digne available after the left-back was forced out of Saturday’s 2-1 derby defeat at Wolves with a stomach complaint.