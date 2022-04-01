Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey: We must be ready for derby

England U21's Jacob Ramsey

Villa head to Molineux aiming to avenge October’s chastening 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture and dent their rivals’ European aspirations.

Midfielder Ramsey made his first Premier League start when Villa won 1-0 away at Wolves last season, though the fixture was played behind closed doors. He said: “Saturday will be a different type of game and a different atmosphere. The first start was without fans, so I am looking forward to it.

“It will be a tough game, they are a good team. They have some really good players. They are strong off the ball and are going to be aggressive. We have to make sure we are right physically and mentally for the challenge.”

Villa sit ninth in the table, one place but 10 points behind Wolves after a frustratingly inconsistent campaign.

After winning three matches on the spin for the first time in the campaign, Steven Gerrard’s team went into the international break on the back of defeats to West Ham and Arsenal.

Ramsey said: “The aim (for the rest of the season) is to get higher up the table. We had a decent little run, winning three out of three before losing the last two. As a team we need to get back into that rhythm and start winning games.

“We had a good period so we know we can do it. There has to be a full focus on getting back to that form and putting in consistent performances.”

Ramsey returned to Villa this week in good spirits having netted his first international goal for England Under-21s last week.