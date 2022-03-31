Wem Ladies hunting yet more domination of county cup

Kwahjay-Tabia Mapp (third left) is mobbed after scoring Wem Town’s fourth goal of the game Pic: James Baylis

Higher-ranked Wem, who play two levels above Town, booked their place in next month’s final with a 4-2 victory over Shrews in a competitive tie between the county’s leading sides at Market Drayton Town’s Greenfields.

They exacted revenge on West Midlands League side Shrewsbury, who pulled off an upset to eliminate Wem from the FA Cup in October. Wem beat Shrewsbury 5-0 in the final of this competition last season.

Wem will face off against Ludlow Town Ladies in the county cup final on Sunday, April 17, at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head (2pm kick-off).

Ludlow came through their semi-final clash 4-1 winners over Shifnal Town Development at AFC Bridgnorth’s Crown Meadow.

Favourites

Ludlow compete a division below Shrewsbury, in the Midwest Counties League – in which they sit ninth in a league of 12 – therefore Wem will be heavy favourites for more silverware with a three-division advantage.

Wem, who won the competition 11 times through a domination last decade under their previous umbrella of The New Saints Ladies, put the tie to bed either side of half-time after Shrewsbury had levelled following an early opener.

The National League 1 Midlands victors progressed through goals from Leah Burke, Katie Doster, Kim Bebbington and Kwahjay-Tabia Mapp. Shrewsbury equalised at 1-1 through top goalscorer Maddie Jones, who is subject of interest from higher up the pyramid. Jones’ second of the afternoon was a consolation for 4-2.

Town pushed to further narrow the gap late on but Wem were able to hold out for progression to the final.

“In terms of our performance, we’ve come a long way and done a lot better than last year,” boss Tom Peevor said of his side’s display.

“We were disappointed to lose, which we’ve not done a lot of, but it was a great learning experience for the players.”

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in West Midlands Division One North action and look champions elect with three fixtures remaining.

Salop turn their attention to more cup action this weekend, with a League Cup quarter-final tie against neighbours AFC Telford United at TCAT on Sunday (2pm).

Wem, third-bottom of their division and five points from safety, return to league action at welcome seventh-placed Peterborough to Butler Sports Centre.

The New Saints were without action over the weekend, but return to their Adran Premier survival bid on Sunday with a tricky trip to south Wales. They head to Pontypridd Town in the relegation phase of the league, which split in half a number of weeks ago.

Andy Williams’ side have breathed life into their unlikely survival push but make the long trip from Park Hall to face a Pontypridd side who sit top of the relegation phase.