Hodnet gain the upper hand as title rivals slip up

Ercall

They grabbed a 1-0 success at home to Prees United, courtesy of a strike from Daniel Parker, while rivals Shrewsbury Juniors went down 2-1 to Dawley Town.

The victory moved Hodnet 10 points clear of Juniors at the top of the Premier Division. Juniors have three games in hand.

Juniors paid the price for missing chances in their home defeat to Dawley.

Cal Routley did find the back of the net for the hosts, but strikes from Dion Graham and Numaan Haider saw Dawley head home with the points and up to fourth place in the standings.

Newport Town also tasted victory on the road as they triumphed 2-1 at Gobowen Celtic.

Charles Carrick and Cal Wilson were on target for the visitors with Richard Hardy scoring for Celtic.

Ludlow held on to third place thanks to a hard-fought success at home to Morda United.

A header from Joshua Bull proved to be the difference as Ludlow won 1-0.

A strike from Matthew Stuart earned Wrockwardine Wood Juniors a 1-1 draw on the road at Shawbury United U23s.

Madeley Sports have their sights fixed on a double success after powering their way into the Division One League Cup final.

The Division One table-toppers put six goals without reply past Saha Rovers.

Shaun Davies led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Mark Pritchard, Adam Smith and Joshua Clifford.

Madeley will face Ercall Colts Juniors in the final after they edged out Broseley on penalties in their semi-final clash.

The tie had ended 1-1 with Owen Rigby netting for Ercall and Luke Gain for Broseley.