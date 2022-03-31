Aston Villa boost as Lucas Digne fit for Wolves clash

The left-back completed the full 90 minutes of France's 5-0 win over South Africa on Tuesday night, in what was his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in Villa's Premier League defeat at West Ham earlier this month.
Digne will return to Bodymoor Heath today along with the majority of the club's other international players as preparations for the trip to Molineux ramp up.
Kortney Hause (abdominal) remains a doubt, while Gerrard is unlikely to risk Marvelous Nakamba following the midfielder's recent return from long-term injury.
But the boss is otherwise set to have a full squad to choose from as Villa look to avenge October's 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture.