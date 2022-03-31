Aston Villa boost as Lucas Digne fit for Wolves clash

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne receives treatment for an injury being leaving the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The left-back completed the full 90 minutes of France's 5-0 win over South Africa on Tuesday night, in what was his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in Villa's Premier League defeat at West Ham earlier this month.

Digne will return to Bodymoor Heath today along with the majority of the club's other international players as preparations for the trip to Molineux ramp up.

Kortney Hause (abdominal) remains a doubt, while Gerrard is unlikely to risk Marvelous Nakamba following the midfielder's recent return from long-term injury.