Lucas Digne: Aston Villa set for big summer

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Digne, who moved from Everton in January after a fallout with the boss Rafa Benitez, said the club has already signalled their ambition in signing Philippe Coutinho on loan.

And he expects more big names to follow to join the club under Steven Gerrard.

“I was lucky to have several clubs and I chose Aston Villa for the project, the coach. I know it will work for me,” he said in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe.

“I did not speak about it with the coach (Didier Deschamps). As long as I have playing time and I perform well… It’s a club that has a history.

“And, over time, you will see that there will be the quality to break into the top seven in the Premier League. Managing to attract someone like Philippe is already a sign.

“This summer, it will still move a lot. There are ways. You have to progress quickly. It is an ambitious club.”