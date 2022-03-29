Notification Settings

Aston Villa are closing in on wonderkid Rory Wilson

By Matt Maher

Villa are on course to beat the Premier League’s top dogs to the signing of Rangers wonderkid Rory Wilson.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The 16-year-old striker, who has scored more than 40 goals in youth football this season, is set to become the latest high-profile acquisition by Villa’s academy, with the club prepared to pay Rangers up to £300,000 in compensation.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been keen on his signature but it is Villa who are thought to be closing in on a deal.

The club have pursued an aggressive youth recruitment policy, driven by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, with left-back Ben Chrisene and centre-back Kerr Smith among those who have joined for significant six-figure sums.

Wilson is set to reject Rangers’ offer of a new contract.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

