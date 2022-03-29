Aston Villa are closing in on wonderkid Rory Wilson

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The 16-year-old striker, who has scored more than 40 goals in youth football this season, is set to become the latest high-profile acquisition by Villa’s academy, with the club prepared to pay Rangers up to £300,000 in compensation.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been keen on his signature but it is Villa who are thought to be closing in on a deal.

The club have pursued an aggressive youth recruitment policy, driven by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, with left-back Ben Chrisene and centre-back Kerr Smith among those who have joined for significant six-figure sums.