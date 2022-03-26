Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must learn along the way

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss accepts setbacks are inevitable as he tries to develop a team capable of challenging for European football and is happy to handle the increased expectations caused by the club's big spending the transfer market.

Villa are destined for a mid-table finish after a campaign of fluctuating fortunes, in which they have taken just four points from 12 matches against the top eight.

Gerrard said: "We take steps forward and we look a good team and everything looks positive. Then we take a couple back. We are finding it difficult against the teams who are higher up the league.

"They are there for a reason and we are striving to get there. It isn't going to happen overnight. That is the challenge and we have to live with the expectation and pressure as we go through that process."

Villa, who travel to neighbours Wolves next Saturday, have spent more than £400million on new signings since returning to the Premier League three years ago. They are again expected to be active in the summer window, with the boss having previously admitted some players are likely playing for their futures.