Hodnet crank up pressure at top of Salop Leisure League

With Premier Division title rivals Shrewsbury Juniors taking a weekend off, Hodnet boosted their bid for glory with a 4-0 win at home to Wem Town.

Bottom-of-the-table Wem put up some impressive resistance in the opening half after failing behind to an early strike from Cameron Dourish.

But Hodnet then upped the tempo after the break and struck three times in the pace of 21 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

The division's leading goalscorer Nicky Parker struck twice to take his tally for the season to 24 while Levi Hunter was also on target.

The victory took Hodnet seven points clear of Juniors, although their rivals have three games in hand.

Church Stretton Town climbed above Newport Town into sixth spot after beating them 2-1 at home.

Strikes from Oliver Barrett and Campbell Naylor secured the points for Stretton. Jake Evans replied for the visitors.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers were also 2-1 winners on home soil against Morda United.

All the goals came in the first half with Gareth Foulkes and Ablay Sowe firing the hosts into a 2-0 lead before Andrew Webb struck on the stroke of half-time.

An impressive second half display saw Wrockwardine Wood Juniors to victory against visiting Prees United.

After a goalless first period, Wood took charge and bagged the points thanks to two goals from Matthew Stuart and one from Johnathan Wilkes.

In Division One, Broseley moved to within a point of leaders Madeley Sports thanks to victory at home to Albrighton.

Liam Womersley gave the hosts a first-half lead and they then added three more goals after the break.

The league's top marksman Matthew Bethell struck twice to take his total for the season to 33 while substitute Dom Colbron climbed off the bench to bag his first goal for the club.