Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam handed England call up and pens new contract

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: .Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 17, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 18-year-old, who joined Villa from Albion last summer, has agreed a deal through to 2027.

Iroegbunam has made only one substitute appearance for Villa’s first-team but has been a regular on the bench in recent months and is highly-rated by boss Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff.

He has also caught the eye of the England scouts and was yesterday named in the under-19 squad for matches against the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Portugal, the first of which takes place at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium next Wednesday.