Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam handed England call up and pens new contract

The 18-year-old, who joined Villa from Albion last summer, has agreed a deal through to 2027.
Iroegbunam has made only one substitute appearance for Villa’s first-team but has been a regular on the bench in recent months and is highly-rated by boss Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff.
He has also caught the eye of the England scouts and was yesterday named in the under-19 squad for matches against the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Portugal, the first of which takes place at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium next Wednesday.
Villa hope to have Lucas Digne back for the derby at Wolves a fortnight today. Digne, who has a muscle injury, will continue rehab while on international duty with France.