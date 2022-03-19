Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Cracking the Premier League elite is not an impossible dream

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard’s men host Arsenal on Saturday aiming to improve a disappointing record which has seen them take just four points from 11 matches against the division’s top eight this season.

Ambitious Villa finished just six points behind the Gunners last term and pursued one of their brightest young stars, forward Emile Smith Rowe, during the summer.

But the London club have enjoyed a renaissance this season and are on course to qualify for the Champions League. Villa, by contrast, have experienced a campaign of considerable upheaval but Gerrard believes their long-term aim of challenging at the very top of the table is still very much achievable.

“I don’t think it is impossible. I don’t believe that,” he said. “But I agree that it can feel you are getting close and then it shifts.

“That is where you have to be resilient and pushing as high as you can, get everyone pushing in the right direction. Good things, ambitious things can happen in football. I very much believe that.”

Gerrard used West Ham as evidence the Premier League’s so-called big six can be troubled. The Hammers finished sixth last season and this week reached the last eight of the Europa League.

He said: “The exciting thing, for us, is there is evidence it can happen. If you look at how West Ham have performed. Even where Arsenal were, when Mikel (Arteta) was really under pressure with his back against the wall, to where they are now in the top four positions playing really attractive football.

“Why not Aston Villa? With the right time and the right progress and us all pushing in the right direction? That is the excitement, that is the potential we feel is in the group. With the right support at the right times, why not be ambitious and try to force your way in?