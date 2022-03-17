Shrewsbury Juniors hit goal trail in Salop Leisure League

Juniors bagged a magnificent seven away to Premier Division rivals Morda United to record their 13th league win in 16 outings.

Morda kicked off the clash sitting third in the standings but were left reeling by a stunning second-half show from the title hopefuls.

The host trailed 2-0 at the break with Juniors then upping the ante to claim a resounding 7-1 success.

Ryan Mansel led the way with a two-goal blast and he was joined on the scoresheet by Jordan Davies, Cameron Davies, Aiden Jehu, Ben Davies and William Rogers. Ishtiaque Rashid netted Morda’s consolation.

The victory left Juniors sitting second, four points behind leaders Hodnet but two games in hand.

Hodnet bagged a 4-2 win on the road at Church Stretton Town.

Ludlow climbed above Morda into third following a 1-1 draw at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Thriller

Morgan Millard netted for the hosts with Matthew Stuart replying.

Gobowen Celtic came out on top in a seven-goal thriller with visiting Prees United.

Richard Hardy, David Hartshorn, Charlie Morris and Ed Rogers were on target Celtic as they triumphed 4-3.

George Lees was in fine form for Dawley Town in their clash at Shawbury United.

Lees bagged a hat-trick to helps his side secure a 6-2 victory. Samuel Ray Rigby, Liam Jones and Aaron Humphreys added Dawley’s other goals.

Luke Matthews, Jordan Turton-Croasdale and Kaleem Hodgkinson found the back of the net for Newport Town in their 3-1 win at home to Wem Town. Harry Astley replied for the visitors.

There was no change at the top of Division One as the leading contenders both won.

Table-toppers Madeley Sports are still four points clear after bagging an away-day success at Albrighton.

Strikes from Joshua Clifford and Rodney Dunn, plus an own goal saw them to a 3-0 win.

Second-placed Broseley had to work hard to get the better of Brown Clee.

In the end, a solitary goal from Luke Gain proved enough to secure three valuable points in their push for glory,