Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jake Sedgemore rolls back years in Wolverhampton Sunday League Charity Cup

Jake Sedgemore played for Shrewsbury Town as well as a number of other clubs

Sedgemore was joined on the scoresheet by Alan Brooks (two), Jake Pearson and Louis Harper. Zak Wilkes scored for Minerva.

Tipton Town Sunday also progressed thanks to a 6-1 success, getting the better of Barley Mow Wanderers

The Ken Pemberton Cup has reached the quarter-final stage – though there was still a third-round tie to clear up with Balls to Cancer overcoming Down Syndrome Awareness 3-2 thanks to Tom Stacey (two) and Ashley Chambers.

AFC Bentley Sunday reached the semi-finals with a 4-1 triumph over ECC Sports – Liam Smith (two), Dean McGregor and Darrell Gillet were on target.

Pelsall Rangers beat Croft United 5-1 in a other quarter-finals, with Josh Nixon and Aidan Spragg each bagging a brace to join Luke Joyce on the scoresheet. It was much tighter between AFC Perton and AFC Bradmore, with Perton progressing 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in which Andy Thomas and Brad Sharman scored.

There were wins in Group A of the Harry Round Cup for Wednesfield RBL and Old Bush Athletic, while Tettenhall Athletic overcame Stoney Hill 3-2 in Group B thanks to goals from Tom Mason, Will Pedley and Levi Abbotts.

Dog & Partridge defeated Toll House Athletic 4-1 in Group C with Leo Head , Tom Roberts, Sam Holdcroft, and Jake Davis on target. Rees Webberburn (two), Angelo Franco, Kieran Northwood, Jay Holdcroft, Omar Haughton , Josh Carvell, Ben Perks and Remi Birch scored.

Hawkins Sports Sunday are also heading for a final after Jack Elcock bagged a brace and Louie Mason got the other in their Lichfield Charity Cup semi-final against Brereton Lion.

Away from the cups, there was some league action, with Sebastian Haldron hitting a hat-trick in DC Santos’ 5-1 triumph over Belgrade in Division Two. Ade Beckford and Aaron Brown were also on target, while Dave Maher replied for Belgrade.

Also in Division Two, Luke Simons, Clive Parkes and Blake Archer guided Hill Top Rangers to a 3-0 victory over Punjab United Sports.

Connaught United were also 3-0 winners – in their Division Three clash against Dudley United – thanks to one goal from Raymond Esedebe and two from Christian Ikeokwu.

New Hampton won 7-0 at RG FC in the other Division Three fixture, while DY United overcame AFC Wilenhall 4-0 in Division Four thanks to Jack Stanton, Sam Baker, Alex Preece and Owen Fisher.

There were three close games in Division Seven, with Kian Lloyd, Edd Cooke and Connor Hardy helping Royal Oak edge out Titans 3-2.