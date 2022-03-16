Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba targetting Wolves derby return

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa could be boosted by the return of Marvelous Nakamba for next month’s derby at Wolves.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba
Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The midfielder, absent since December after undergoing knee surgery, is targeting the match at Molineux on April 2 for his comeback.

Nakamba excelled during the early weeks of Steven Gerrard’s reign and his return will provide a timely boost to Villa as they target a strong finish to the season.

Gerrard is faced with a possible midfield reshuffle for this Saturday’s visit of in-form Arsenal with Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers doubts after both required treatment on facial injuries sustained in Sunday’s bruising 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Left-back Lucas Digne will definitely be absent against the Gunners due to a muscle injury. The £25million January signing is expected to be absent for several weeks, with veteran Ashley Young set to deputise.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News