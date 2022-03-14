West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (centre) fails to score late in the game

A relatively quiet opening hour before he denied Zouma at point-blank range. Beaten by the power of Yarmolenko and Fornals’ strikes, as he got a hand to both.

Exposed 6

Matty Cash

Almost set up a chance for Ings inside the opening three minutes with a low cross into the box. Busy throughout but lacked quality at key moments.

Running 6

Calum Chambers

It was impossible to begrudge Yarmolenko his moment but Chambers, when watching back the tape, will feel he should have closed the space quicker.

Space 6

Tyrone Mings

An unhappy birthday in the end for the Villa skipper. A steady enough individual performance at the heart of defence.

Steady 6

Lucas Digne

A very brief cameo for the left-back before he was forced off injured. Villa will hope it is not too serious.

Injury 5

John McGinn

The Scot’s workrate is always guaranteed but this was one of those afternoons when too much of what he tried didn’t come off.

Wayward 6

Douglas Luiz

Took a boot to the face in the first half as he looked to clear up his own mistake. Tidy enough on the ball without really standing out.

Kick 6

Jacob Ramsey

Kept plugging away until the end and got his reward with his sixth goal of the season. Set up a chance for Coutinho in the first half.

Goal 6

Philippe Coutinho

Looked dangerous any time he had space but those moments were few and far between. Struggled to have any influence on the game.

Subdued 5

Danny Ings

So close to breaking the deadlock with a shot which Fabianksi brilliantly palmed onto the post. Probably the pivotal moment of the afternoon.

Denied 6

Ollie Watkins

The striker never stops running but this was an afternoon where he did not have the quality to match his effort.

Frustrating 5

Substitutes