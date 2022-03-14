Aston Villa's Luca Digne 'major doubt' for Arsenal clash

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Digne will undergo an MRI scan on a muscle injury and though Gerrard is hopeful the problem isn’t too serious, the left-back's chances of facing the Gunners appear slim.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is also set for facial surgery after taking a boot to the face during a bruising match at the London Stadium. The Brazil international was caught by Manuel Lanzini late in the first half and though he played on, after receiving stitches, Gerrard believes he will require further treatment.

He said: “We've done our best for the short term in terms of stitching him up. But he's going to need expert help in that to make him look as good as he does.

“Calum Chambers is in a similar situation after getting a forearm smash. There are a lot of ice packs about as well. It goes to show it was a tough physical game.”

The 2-1 defeat ended Villa’s three-match winning streak but Gerrard took no issue with the home team’s approach.

He said: “I was a physical player. We have to welcome that challenge. I was impressed by West Ham in terms of how they looked on the pitch.