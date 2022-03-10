Notification Settings

Relegated St Martins appointed fourth manager of season

Published:

Relegated St Martins have appointed reserve boss Liam Braisdell after previous boss Darren Wildman left the club.

Braisdell has managed the club’s first ever reserve side in the Salop Leisure League this season and has stepped into interim charge after more changes at the Saints.

Wildman was the winless first-team’s third manager of the season following James Etherington and Josh Gough. He was described as a long-term ‘friend of the club’ upon appointment in late November.

But he was unable to halt a miserable campaign for the village outfit, whose relegation from the North West Counties Division One South was confirmed last month. The Saints have claimed just two points all season.

Wildman posted on Twitter: “Sadly I have resigned as manager...Events off the pitch have led me to this difficult decision to leave a club that I love dearly.”

