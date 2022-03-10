Ludlow Colts battle back to take a point

Football Stock

A late strike from Aaron Hodge secured a 3-3 draw away to Ewyas Harold as saw Colts extended their impressive run of form to just one defeat in seven outings.

Colts failed to hit top form throughout the contest on a testing playing surface and found themselves trailing when the hosts took advantage of a defensive mix-up to open the scoring.

The visitors rallied and were soon back on level terms when Jabez Smith’s through-ball found Hodge and he netted his third goal in two games.

But it was Harold who went into half-time with a 2-1 lead when Colts failed to clear the ball and the resulting goalmouth scramble saw the ball forced home.

Colts opted for a change in formation for the second half and they hit back to make it 2-2.

Kyle Davies was the creator with his pass finding Smith, who rounded the out-coming keeper and slotted into the empty net.

That strike seemed to spur the home team on and they created numerous chances, and their pressure was finally rewarded with a third goal.

But their was still time for some late drama as Colts grabbed a equaliser. Jake Conod’s fine through-ball found Hodge and he provided an exquisite finish to make it 3-3.

Keeper Regan Tonkinson then came to the visitors’ rescue late on with a fine save to deny the hosts a winner.

Colts are at home on Saturday against Welland (2.30pm).