CEO Ron Gourlay vows to restore the pride of West Brom fans

Ron Gourlay Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion and Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Chelsea and Reading chief executive took charge of the day-to-day running of the Baggies last month.

Prior to getting the top job, Gourlay was employed as a consultant by Albion owner Guochuan Lai and was tasked with undertaking a thorough review of how the club operates on and off the field.

Now the Scotsman is overseeing a raft of changes to how Albion operate – with one big difference seeing the implementation of a new ‘football board’. And Gourlay believes the Baggies’ dreadful recent run shows big changes are needed – with the team having won just once in 12 games prior to Saturday’s victory at Hull. That spell has seen them slump to 13th in the table.

And it has also exposed the deficiencies in a squad that is imbalanced and lacking leadership.

“This was coming,” Gourlay said, when asked about Albion’s decline.

“This club has been in a comfort zone for too long and we have to shake things up to push it forward.

“We started the season very well.

“But when things started to slip we didn’t have the mental strength, enough leaders on the field, enough winners on the field, to get us out of that period. Hopefully now the changes that we are trying to make – we can push the club forward and put a bit of pride into the fanbase and take away the embarrassment they are feeling at the moment.

“That is what I am hearing, the fans are embarrassed, and I will always listen to the fans and hear what the issues are in their eyes.”

Despite their dreadful recent run, Albion currently sit just six points outside the play-offs.

Gourlay – who appointed Steve Bruce as manager last month – is adamant the team can still push for promotion this season.

But whether they go up or not, he says Albion’s recruitment of players has to improve in the future.

“We have ended up with a real imbalance (in the squad) of what we require,” Gourlay said.

“We’ve had managers come in wanting a certain type of player to suit their format. And then someone else has come in.

“Football is difficult. The players are working extremely hard. It’s not a lack of effort.

“But when we have crossed the white line we have not been able to produce the goods.

“The fan base, they have been strong with us. The numbers have started to drop at home games.

“From the meetings I have had with fans, that’s not just down to the performances. But it’s a big part of it.

“We have to perform on the field. The manager knows that, the players know that, the backroom team know that.

“It’s tough but this is when you need winners in your team. It’s when you need more leaders and this is where you learn a lot about your team.