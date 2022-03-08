Adama Traore: Barcelona finances threaten permanent £29m deal from Wolves

Adama Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Wolves forward has been earning rave reviews at the Nou Camp providing four assists in an undefeated seven-game run following his January loan.

The Catalan club have an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £29million, but Laporta was coy when asked if the transfer will go through in the summer.

“We’d love Adama Traoré to stay here, it’s possible, but we’re in difficult financial situation," said the 59-year-old.

"We’ll see at the end of the season."

Laporta was more bullish last month saying, “Our plan is to trigger that clause. It’s on him (Traore)," but his stance appears to have softened with the most recent quotes.

Francisco Trincao is currently on a season-long loan from the Spanish giants, but any swap deal involving the players appears unlikely following winger's underwhelming performances this season.