Danny Ings: Mixed emotions following Aston Villa goal

The £25million man netted for only the second time since October when he bagged the final goal in Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing of his former club.

Ings spent three successful years with the Saints before joining Villa last summer and said: “For me, it was a strange day because I have so much respect for Southampton.

“They gave me an opportunity after I left Liverpool to get my career back on track, so it is mixed emotions. For us it was a great win and hopefully we can move forward with that.”

Ings also set up goals for Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, while Douglas Luiz scored for the first time in more than two years as Villa ran riot.

Steven Gerrard’s team visit Leeds on Thursday knowing a win will take them into the top half of the Premier League.

Ings said: “The biggest challenge is keeping it going. It is such a tough league. Having two wins, it is so important to keep that momentum going and go on a run and see where it takes us.

“Every game has different tactical elements but the effort has to be there. I think it has been there the last two games especially and hopefully we can keep building on that.