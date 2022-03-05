Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wowed by owners ambition

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Steven Gerrard claims to have been “blown away” by the ambition of Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Aston Villa owners
Aston Villa owners

Figures published this week confirmed the billionaire duo’s colossal investment, with more than £325million ploughed into the club during their first three years at the helm. Villa have spent £430m on signings since they first arrived in July, 2018.

Gerrard, whose team sat 13th in the Premier League table ahead of today’s visit of Southampton, knows it will take time to turn Villa into a serious top flight force. But he has been impressed by the long-term plans in place.

He said: “I have been blown away by their personal ambitions. As a partnership they made it very clear where they want to take the club in the short, medium and long-term.

“It is fantastic for me to be part of that because my ambitions very much align to the owners.

“My priority is to make sure we create a winning team on the pitch, a consistent team. Over time, that is my plan.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News