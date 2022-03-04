Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa partnership talks in Portugal

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa are in talks to form an official partnership with Portuguese Premier Division club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Aston Villa partnership
Aston Villa partnership

The deal would involve Villa’s parent company V Sports, owned by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Reports in Portugal have claimed an agreement could see the duo take a minority stake in Vitoria, with the clubs working closely in areas including player development and scouting.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has already met with opposite number Miguel Pinto Lisboa and further talks are planned for next month. Vitoria are currently sixth in the Primeira League and played in the Europa League as recently as 2020.

Premier League clubs forging links with those overseas has become increasingly common. Wolves have a partnership with Grasshoppers and have sent numerous players on loan to the Swiss club.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News