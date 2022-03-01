Anwar El Ghazi: I’ve no place for Aston Villa’s new style

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi

El Ghazi joined Everton on loan in January having been limited to just three substitute appearances after Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as head coach.

The 26-year-old, who has been on the books at Villa Park since 2018 – initially on loan from Lille – admitted he knew very quickly he would struggle for game time under the new boss.

Speaking to the Dutch press, he said: “The style of play introduced by new manager Steven Gerrard leaves no room for wingers like me. That’s the moment you have to decide to try your luck elsewhere.

“My agent asked me if I wanted to keep on playing in the Premier League and I said yes.

“Everton showed an interest in me two days later. I thought this was great opportunity for me and then things went quickly.”

El Ghazi finished last season as Villa’s second highest scorer in the Premier League, netting 10 goals.

But he was already struggling to match those same heights this term before the arrival of Gerrard, who has tended to prefer a system which does not utilise out-and-out wingers. Villa also moved Egypt international Trezeguet out on loan while two other widemen, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey, have barely featured due to injury.

El Ghazi’s contract at Villa Park has just under 18 months left to run and the deal which saw him move to Goodison Park included an option to buy, though he has so far been limited to just two substitute appearances for the relegation-threatened Toffees.

He said: “Although Everton are having a poor run, they are still a big club in England and I know for sure we will not be relegated.

“I know what hard work implies. When we were promoted to the Premier League with Aston Villa, we also had some tough times.

“I know what it takes to succeed and I relish the challenge. We have a good squad and I want to play my part in bringing the club to the place in the table where it belongs.”