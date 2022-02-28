Ollie Watkins: I really needed an Aston Villa goal

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins netted for the first time since December to help earn Steven Gerrard’s men an important 2-0 win on the south coast.

The England international said: “I needed that. Individually I expect a lot more from myself and I think other people do as well.

“It is nice I got a goal. Hopefully it is the first of many now and there are good things to come.”

Watkins doubled Villa’s lead midway through the second half after Matty Cash had earlier opened the scoring.

The first win in four matches eased fears of being dragged into a relegation dogfight and Watkins said: “I think being good off the ball is a big thing for us.

“On the ball we have amazing talent. When people like (Philippe) Coutinho get on the ball it is easy for people like me and Ingsy (Danny Ings) to make runs and he will find us.

“It is still new. We are trying to gel together and get more strong performances like Saturday.

“We knew it would be difficult after a sticky patch in the season but all credit to the boys. We dug in and got what we deserved.